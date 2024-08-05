Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling make rare public outing at Paris 2024 Olympics

Support truly

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling made a rare public outing with their family during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The longtime couple was spotted in Paris on August 4 sitting in the stands during the dressage Grand Prix Freestyle. The event saw Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl win gold, with an overall score of 90.09 percent. Bredow-Werndl’s teammate, Isabell Werth, took the silver, while British equestrian Charlotte Fry won bronze.

During the competition, Gosling opted for a white tank top, red flannel, brown sunglasses, and a white cap – which had the Paris Olympics logo on it. His partner wore a navy blue dress, beige sunglasses, and a large, tan sun hat. The pair appeared to be joined by their two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight.

Gosling and Mendes’ day out in Paris continued after the dressage event as they then made their way to the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final. NBC’s broadcast of the event captured the pair in the stands, as Gosling wrapped his arm around Mendes’ shoulders. The pair watched the competition – which saw Team USA gymnast Suni Lee win the bronze – while wearing sunglasses, with the Barbie star swapping his white Olympics cap for a green one.

open image in gallery Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling make rare public appearance at the women’s uneven bar gymnastics final on August 4 during the Paris 2024 Olympics ( NBC )

On social media, fans expressed delight at seeing the couple on a rare public outing together.

“Legends are in the stands watching the game,” one wrote on X, while another added: “I was so pleasantly surprised to see Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in the audience. We barely see them at events together. They look great!”

A third wrote: “Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s most recent public appearance being for uneven bars finals. They’re so reallll.”

Mendes has previously opened up about taking a step back from the spotlight as the couple have kept their relationship private for more than a decade. During an appearance on Today in March, she reflected on how she first decided to stop acting, in order to raise their children.

“It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like, ‘If I could have this time with my children,’” she said, before noting that she still works, she just “didn’t act” anymore. “Because acting takes you on location, it keeps you away.”

Mendes acknowledged that she and her partner both have their own careers, noting that her work-from-home schedule allows Gosling to act.

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here,’” she explained. “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.”

During an interview with Glamour a month later, Mendes explained her parenting agreement with Gosling, noting that it wasn’t a “non-verbal” one that led her to work from home. Rather, Gosling and Mendes had many deep conversations about balancing both their professional and family lives, she said.

“For me… recently in an interview I said it was almost like non-verbal agreement Ryan and I had [to step back from acting]. That got… not twisted, but taken out of context because I meant it was almost a no-brainer. But there was actually obviously a lot of thought and conversation - especially on my end - of what I wanted to do with my life,” the Hitch star explained.