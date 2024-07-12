Brittany and Patrick Mahomes reveal they are expecting their third child

Support truly

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have revealed they are expecting their third child together.

In a joint Instagram Reel, the 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, revealed that they are expecting baby number three. The sweet clip included footage of the couple with their daughter Sterling Skye, three, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months, posing for a family photo shoot, dressed in all-white ensembles as they each laughed and danced around with sonograms to the sound of “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.

The proud parents captioned the video: “Round three, here we come.”

The pair of high school sweethearts began dating when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas. As they transitioned from high school to college, the couple made long-distance work as they continued to pour their dedication into their collegiate athletic careers.

Their athletic success translated into professional success as both of them pursued professional athletic careers, with Patrick becoming the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Brittany competed as a professional soccer player in Iceland.

After his Super Bowl ring ceremony in September 2020, the NFL player proposed to Brittany in front of a floral wall with a neon light that read “Will You Marry Me?”

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” the former pro soccer player wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect.”

After welcoming their daughter Sterling in February 2021, the pair tied the knot the following year in a picturesque ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii, among family and friends. At the time, the couple shared a joint Instagram post, featuring a collection of photographs capturing them on their special day. Later that same year, they welcomed their son, Patrick “Bronze.”

Before they celebrated his milestone Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl victory on 12 February 2023, Patrick gave his wife and children a sweet shout in his pre-recorded speech at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

“To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y’all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day,” Patrick said in the video. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all. Thank you for always being there for me, through my good times and my bad. Love y’all.”

When Mahomes won his third MVP trophy the following year, he again expressed his gratitude to Brittany and their kids for supporting him throughout the season. After his team’s 2024 Super Bowl victory, Brittany posted the pair posing with his MVP trophy, with her donning a Chief-red jumpsuit with their last name written across one of the pockets.

“Three Times,” she cheekily captioned the phot, referencing her husband’s impressive three Super Bowl wins.