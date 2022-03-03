Patrick Mahomes’s brother Jackson says the media is ‘destroying’ his life

Jackson Mahomes, little brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has opened up about how the media has been affecting him.

In a screenshot of Jackson’s Instagram story posted on Friday and shared by Awesemo , Jackson posted a photo of himself with the caption: “I hate media/news it’s destroying my life…”

Jackson then posted a second selfie to his story, which was screenshotted and posted on Twitter , where he wrote: “broken/sad/disrespected.”

On his TikTok account, Jackson, who has over 1 million followers, frequently documents himself dancing at different locations. In his bio, the social media influencer appears to make a reference to his feelings about the media, as it reads: “Sup I get Bullied a lot but I’m still here.”

Many Twitter users have been left wondering what Jackson’s Instagram story could mean. One fan claimed that Jackson could be upset that he didn’t get to go to Patrick’s bachelor party in Las Vegas.

In photos from the event shared by the Us Weekly on 27 February, Jackson didn’t appear in any of them with his brother, who is engaged to soccer player Brittany Matthews.

“Lmao that’s crazy Pat Mahomes didn’t invite his brother Jackson to his bachelor party,” a twitter user wrote.

Recently, Jackson has made headlines for his behaviour on TikTok. Last week, Rare Munchiez, a retailer that sells various food and drinks, shared a video claiming that Jackson “scammed” the company. Munchiez said that he agreed to send a care package, and in exchange, Jackson would then post about it on social media. According to screenshots of their messages, posted by Munchiez, the business owner told Jackson that the package was delivered and never heard back.

In a screenshot of the comments sections, shared by NY Post , Jackson left a comment on the video saying: “Never received anything from these guys…”

Throughout the NFL season, Jackson was also slammed for some of his social media posts. Last October, he was called out for dancing on the memorial for the late Sean Taylor, a former football player for the Washington Redskins, during the game.

After receiving some harsh criticism for his dance online, he removed the video from TikTok and apologised for taking it in the first place on Twitter.