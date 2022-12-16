Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.

Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital.

“My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef.

Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.

“The death has come as a total shock to us at 21212 and we are trying to come to terms with the passing of a legend within our industry.

“Paul was an inspirational figure to everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him or working with him and we are all devastated.”

Tributes from colleagues and diners have been flooding in to pay their respects.

Simon Rogan, owner of L’Enclume, wrote on Twitter: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching - a great man and massive talent.

“There was no one like him. I’ll never forget the nuttiest but most memorable meals. A true inspiration to me. My thoughts are with Katie and the team at @21212Edinburgh.”

Chef Gary Usher, who runs the Elite Bistros restaurants group across the north west, said on Twitter: “This is awful news I’m so, so sorry. He was so kind to me when I needed an arm around me more than ever.

“He was one in a million and a genius too.”

Kitching created Juniper restaurant in Manchester and was awarded a Michelin star in 1997, which he retained for 11 years.

In 2009, Kitching and O’Brien opened 21212, a five-star restaurant with rooms.

