Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares sweet tribute 10 year’s after his death

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow has shared a sweet tribute to the late actor, 10 years after his death.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on 30 November to share a throwback video of her and her father, where she could be seen surprising him for his birthday. The footage started with Paul opening the door of his tour bus, before his daughter appeared and said “Hi!”

As Paul was shocked by his daughter’s arrival, he started laughing and smiling at her, before falling onto the top of his bed. Meadow went on to say “happy birthday” to her father, as he sweetly responded: “You just scared the hell out of me. What are you doing?”

The video continued with the pair laughing, before Paul reached over and hugged his daughter. “No way!” he added, while still surprised by his daughter’s appearance.

Meadow went on to pay tribute to the Fast & Furious star in the caption, writing: “10 years without you… I love you forever.”

In the comments, many fans shared sweet messages to Meadow, while also honouring Paul.

“Love you so much,” Jordana Brewster, who starred in the Fast & Furious films, wrote, while Meadow’s partner, Louis Thornton-Allan, added: “Forever smiling on you.”

Artist Sarah Bahbah also commented: “I’m attending my friends annual Paul Walker night tonight hehe. Thinking of your love.”

Paul died at the age of 40 on 30 November 2013, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident. The accident occurred while his seventh movie with the Fast & Furious franchise was in production. At the time, he had been “attending a charity event for his organisation, Reach Out Worldwide,” when he and a friend died after their car crashed and exploded, as noted by a post on his official Facebook page.

When police arrived, they discovered the vehicle “engulfed in flames”. The police said in a statement: “The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire and subsequently located two victims inside the vehicle. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Paul’s final movie with the Fast & Furious franchise, Furious 7, officially came out in 2015.

In September of this year, Meadow took to Instagram to honour her father on what would have been his 50th birthday. “Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” she wrote, alongside a black and white photo of the pair. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world.”

She continued: “You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”

Earlier this year, Meadow paid tribute to the late actor with a cameo appearance in the latest Fast and Furious movie, Furious X, which came out in May. At the time, she also took to Instagram to open up about the special experience, while sharing a behind-the-scenes image from the production of herself on a monitor on set.

“The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors,” Meadow wrote. “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much.”