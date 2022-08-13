Paulina Porizkova calls out surgeon for allegedly saying her face needs ‘fixing’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paulina Porizkova has called out a cosmetic surgeon who, she claims, said that her face needs “fixing”.

The surgeon also proceeded to point out everything that was “wrong” about her face in a now-deleted Instagram post.

On Friday, the supermodel posted about the comments alongside a photograph of her that she claims had been re-posted by the surgeon.

“I found this photo, which I have posted here before, (and thought I looked great in) reposted here on IG by a cosmetic surgeon, and discussing in detail what I needed done,” the 57-year-old wrote.

“Those pesky hollows under my cheeks could be gotten rid of with fillers, Botox for my forehead, those wrinkles on the side of my mouth, and the chords in my neck, and a whole bunch of lasers to tighten and smooth and tighten everything.

“This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with. I’m told my face needs ‘fixing’. It has somehow gone ‘wrong’ by aging. Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?”

Porizkova went on to say that she has previously had non-invasive cosmetic treatments on her face, including laser treatments.

“I’d like to strike a balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times. In my job, I’m faced with my own face in almost unnatural detail - and although I have come to accept most of it, I still have a rough time accepting it all,” she wrote.

The model went on to say that no one has a right to tell a woman “what she ‘needs’ to do to herself, in order to be seen as attractive”.

She continued: “Whether it’s hair color, makeup, skin creams or clothing – or the more invasive options – is shaming her. Every time you catch yourself thinking or saying ‘you know, you should…’ to a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn’t ask for help, are you really helping?”

“Find what you think is beautiful in your friends and point it out. The best way to support one another is to celebrate what is already there.”