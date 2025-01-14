Woman stunned as pedicurist adds coffee creamer to her foot bath in viral video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One woman was left stunned after her nail technician added two splashes of coffee creamer to the foot bath during her pedicure.

In a now-viral post, which has amassed over 8.3 million views, TikToker Haley shared a nine-second clip of her disorienting experience at the nail salon.

“Got a milk and honey pedicure,” her on-screen caption read alongside footage of her male pedicurist popping open two tiny blue cartons of serving cream.

“They added French vanilla coffee creamer in the water,” she continued before questioning: “Is this normal???”

Haley’s post was met with a myriad of responses online, including two messages from creamer companies.

“Your Honor, we told them to put it in their coffee,” International Delight commented, while the Coffee-Mate account wrote: “Mom, pick me up I’m scared.

Many viewers tapped into the conversation, poking fun at the bizarre technique and pointing out how the creamer used was lactose-free.

One person on TikTok joked: “Did you say French tip or French vanilla?”

“Personally, I would’ve requested hazelnut,” another commented.

One woman guessed: “That was leftover creamer from his morning coffee. He figured why not put it to use.”

“I fear this might be an original experience,” another woman told Haley.

Others recounted the odd items they’ve seen thrown into their pedicure baths such as cranberries, $5 champagne, hair serum, Colgate toothpaste, and smashed orange slices.

“I got a milk and honey pedicure and they added two pieces of icebreaker mint gum,” one said.

A milk and honey pedicure is a common offering at spas and nail salons, but it doesn’t usually include creamer, which typically contain water, sugar, vegetable or hydrogenated vegetable oil, and thickeners.

“The milk in the lotion helps moisturize your skin, while the honey exfoliates it,” Pink Nail and Spa writes in their treatment description online.

Lactic acid in milk is supposed to help with the removal of dead cells, improving the texture and smoothness of the skin. According to Cleveland Clinic: “Cosmetic products containing AHAs such as lactic acid are often marketed as ‘skin peelers’ for this reason.

“The outer layer of your skin includes proteins that hold onto oil and water. In the case of a milk bath, your skin also absorbs milk fats.”