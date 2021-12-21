Penélope Cruz says her kids will not be allowed on social media until they are 16

Penélope Cruz has spoken about how she protects her children from harmful content online.

In a new interview with Rita Braver of CBS Sunday Morning on Saturday, the actor, who shares an eight-year-old daughter, Luna, and 10-year-old son, Leo, with her husband. fellow actor Javier Bardem, Cruz explained she has a “strange relationship with social media” herself.

“I use very little of it in a very careful way,” the actor said. “There is something that is not making sense and it’s especially affecting younger generations.

“I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now. It’s almost [as] if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. ‘Oh, let’s see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.’”

Cruz, 47, went on to discuss the “lack of protection” for young people on social media.

“There is no protection for them, for brains that are still developing and how that affects the way they see themselves, how everything related to bullying, so many things that are not the childhood that we had,” she said.

The actor added that she won’t let her children have phones “until they are much older,” and added: “No social media until at least 16.”

“I really see that that is protecting mental health, but I seem to be part of a minority,” Cruz added.

Cruz said that her restrictions span TV and film, too, adding that she is “tough with technology”.

She said: “We can watch movies sometimes or some cartoons. How can I not let them watch movies?

“That has been some incredible moments of happiness since I was a little girl.”