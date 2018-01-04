A Bangkok clinic has started offering patients penis whitening, a procedure which works via laser treatment.

The Lelux Hospital is already a hit amongst those requesting skin whitening in more conventional parts of the body, however, the new service is reportedly attracting three to four clients every day.

The controversial procedure has caused a stir on Thai TV and social media after the hospital published images of a client undergoing the treatment on Thursday.

“These days a lot of people are asking about it,” revealed Bunthita Wattanasiri, manager for the skin and laser department at the hospital.

“We have to be careful because it’s a sensitive part of the body,” he told AFP.

The clinic started offering the treatment after a patient came in complaining about “dark part” on his groin.

Now they see more than 100 men a month, most of whom are between the ages of 22 and 55, Wattanasiri claims.

A large number of the clinic’s clients are also part of Thailand’s LGBTQ community, reports the South China Morning Post.

The clinic has been offering the treatment to patients for six months (AFP/Getty Images)

The treatment currently costs $650 (£480) for five sessions.

It’s not the first time that The Lelux Hospital has been embroiled in controversy.

Last year, a viral Facebook post revealed that the clinic had started offering a “3D Vagina” procedure in which women could have their own fat injected into their genitals for a fuller aesthetic.

The treatment costs $1,500 (£1,107).