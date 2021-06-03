People are loving buildings covered in flowers – and we can totally see why

If you live in a busy town or city, it’s easy to think of your neighbourhood as one big grey tangle of traffic, advertising billboards and concrete.

That’s why it’s always a small but significant joy to stumble upon a random pub, gallery, house or bookshop that’s sprung to life, seemingly overnight, with a colourful façade of flowers.

It’s something Twitter has been meditating on recently, with user @blestallure garnering an impressive 358K likes for her post about a fire escape that has been cheerily decked out with an impressive array of hanging baskets.

“Buildings with flowers are my favourite,” she Tweeted, alongside the image. People have flocked to the comments section to share their love for other beautiful buildings that have floral wow factor.

“You will love the Ivy Garden in Chelsea,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing a picture of the famous King’s Road restaurant, which regularly rotates its botanical installations. It’s previously invited fashion designers and artists to collaborate on its changing design.

The Churchill arms is another beloved Instagram spot. The Notting Hill pub is known for its impressive collection of tulips and petunias.

Social media users also love cake shop Peggy Porschen, which is a magnet for keen photographers; not only is the entire building pastel pink, but it has the most gorgeous floral display hanging above its front door.

And no mention of floral buildings is complete without a nod to Annabel’s Club, which celebrated the RHS Chelsea Flower show in 2018 by covering the entire exterior of its townhouse in roses.

Plant-covered tower blocks have become a rising trend in the world of design in recent years, as architects look for smart solutions to help tackle air pollution and improve the wellbeing of residents too.

The Vertical Forest in Milan is perhaps one of the most famous examples of the design trend, but there are many more plant-filled projects in the works, in places as far flung as China and Australia.

Basically, get ready to see a lot more green buildings on your Instagram in the future.