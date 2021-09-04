Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards reveals baby boy’s name

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed the name of her newborn son, alongside the first photographs of him on Instagram.

The baby boy was born on 21 August and his arrival was announced to fans on social media a day later, but his name was kept under wraps until now.

Edwards, who had the child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, announced that her son’s name is Axel – an anagram of his father’s name.

She posted two photographs on Instagram of Axel wrapped in a blanket and wearing a pastel blue knitted hat.

In the caption, she wrote: “Two weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

The post garnered more than 818,000 likes in less than an hour, with famous friends and fans lavishing praise and well wishes on Axel.

One fan wrote: “You and Alex created a BEAUTIFUL human oh my god.”

Another said: “He’s so perfect! Congratulations Perrie and Alex on your bundle of joy, you’re going to make the most amazing parents ever.”

Edwards’ bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also gave birth recently to twins with footballer fiancé Andre Gray. Both Edwards and Pinnock announced their pregnancies and gave birth within days of one another.

Announcing the arrival of her twins, who have not yet been named publicly, Pinnock said: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here.”

In May, Edwards announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post with the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

On Friday, Little Mix released their new single “Love (Sweet Love)”, which will appear on their upcoming 10th anniversary album Between Us.

Pinnock said in a statement: “We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating. We ca’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!”