Peter Andre has revealed what rules he has implemented in his household as his 16-year-old daughter Princess gets her first boyfriend.

The “Mysterious Girl” singer, 50, said he hopes the “strict parenting rules” he has put in place will help set a good example to his younger children, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.

It comes after Princess, who Andre shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, was photographed on holiday in Brighton with a male companion who put his arm around her as they walked alongside her mother, Carl Woods, and two other siblings.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Andre detailed three rules he has for boyfriends and girlfriends who visit his home.

“Any parenting tips or rules are only as good as they are in your house. My rules in my house are very straightforward. Everyone knows them, it’s not even a question,” he said.

“With boyfriends or girlfriends, it’s downstairs, doors are open and it’s daytime. Down the line if there is a sleepover, one can sleep downstairs.”

He added: “We have younger children too and you don’t want them seeing things. If the relationship ends and then you bring someone else in, it doesn’t look right and as far as the little kids are concerned it’s always a friend is over.

“I have strict rules when it comes to that but like I said, downstairs, doors open and daytime.”

Andre also has an 18-year-old son, Junior, whom he shares with Price. The pair married in 2005, the same year they had Junior, and split up in 2009, two years after they welcomed Princess.

Emily MacDonagh, Junior Savva Andreas Andre, Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre and Peter Andre attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The “Flava” singer shares his two younger children with his wife, Emily MacDonagh. The couple have been married since 2015.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also revealed that he has rules for Junior when he asks to go out.

“It’s funny, the kids have asked to go out and I’ve said to Junior, ‘Look, you can go out now you’re 18, but there will be rules,’” he said.

“We’ve always done this thing where we do things together as a family. I can’t remember the last time me and [Emily] went on holiday and it was just us two are going for dinner.”

He continued: “Princess and Junior sometimes want to have some downtime but we do spend a lot of time together and holidays are about being together.”