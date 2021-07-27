Peter Kay returns to the stage: 3 of the comedian’s funniest moments

Peter Kay will be returning to the stage with a pair of charity gigs. The 48-year-old comedian, who has been out of the public eye for much of the last three years, has announced he’ll host two live Q&As in aid of Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer.

The shows will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7, with tickets going on sale on July 30. Kay, who cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances” has only made two public appearances since, the last in January when he chatted to Cat Deeley on BBC Radio 2.

Ahead of his long-awaited return, we look back at some of Kay’s most hilarious moments…

1. Misheard song lyrics

Featuring the music – and unintelligible lyrics – of Michael Jackson Shania Twain, Duffy and more, this side-splitting segment from his 2011 stand-up tour is an absolute classic.

2. John goes viral on Car Share

Running for three seasons, Peter Kay’s Car Share – which takes place largely in the front of a Fiat 500 – won numerous National Television Awards and Baftas, including best male performance for Kay in 2016. In this scene from season two, his character, John, goes viral unexpectedly after a run-in with a cyclist.

3. Guess who died?

Starting out with Kay’s take on some common phrases that, when you think about it, don’t really make sense, this segment from 2003’s Live at the Bolton Albert Halls ends with a hilarious tale about a funeral.