Keith Urban is inadvertently responsible for confirming rumours that Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham are in a relationship.

The country musician shared a video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman dancing at Taylor Swift’s concert in Philadelphia on 14 May.

Fans were quick to notice that Urban had unintentionally snapped a clip of Bridgers kissing Burnham following months of speculation regarding their rumoured romance.

Earlier this year, the “Motion Sickness” singer, 28, was spotted with Burnham, 32, amid rumours that she and Irish actor Paul Mescal, 27, had broken up.

In the background of the video, Bridgers and Burnham could be seen dancing together and kissing.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Bridgers and Burnham for comment.

“We love ya @Taylor Swift,” Urban captioned his post.

“Keith is in his deuxmoi era,” one fan commented in reference to the famous celebrity gossip site.

“Keith Urban posting this has me in tears, what the hell,” another wrote.

“Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet,” commented a third.

In a recent interview alongside her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Bridgers said she was “bullied” by fans during the period of speculation over her breakup with Mescal.

“I’m coming from a place of literally – I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but – people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f***ing bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year,” she said.

Bridgers and Burnham were photographed at the airport in January this year.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham (Getty Images)

“If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an okay thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s okay to do that,” Bridgers said, adding: “I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f***ing dehumanise me and shame me and f***ing bully me on the way to my dad’s wake.”

“It’s not like they didn’t know my dad just died,” she continued. “A lot of the top comments [were] like: ‘Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?’”

To those who use her picture as their profile photo but harass her online, “I f***ing hate you,” Bridgers said, “and I hope you grow the f*** up.”

Bridgers was reportedly first spotted with Bo Burnham at comedian Kate Berlant’s one-woman standup show in New York last December.

Mescal and Bridgers began dating after first interacting over Twitter in 2020.

“Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait,” wrote the star at the time, to which Mescal replied: “I’m officially dead.”

In November last year, The Guardian published an interview with Mescal asserting that he and Bridgers “are now engaged”. The publication later updated its profile and rumours quickly turned to suggest that the two had broken up.