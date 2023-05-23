Prince Ludwig of Bavaria’s royal bride faints during wedding ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria married his fiancée Sophie Evekink in Munich on Saturday (20 May) but the wedding ceremony didn’t go as seamlessly as planned.

Ludwig, the son of Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, and his now-wife Sophie, who is Dutch-Canadian and currently researching for her doctorate in Law at the University of Oxford, exchanged vows at Theatiner Church in Munich before heading to a reception hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria at Schloss Nymphenburg.

According to Christine Quinns, a royal correspondent from Germany, the wedding ceremony didn’t go according to plan.

In a Twitter post, Quinns said that royal bride Sophie, now the Princess of Bavaria, fainted during the wedding, which led paramedics to attend the scene and give her a glass of water.

The tweet read: “A spokesperson confirmed, that Princess Sophie fainted during the wedding this morning. After a drink she was fine again and the ceremony continued.”

“The bride fell backwards, the groom caught her. The maid of honours rushed over, paramedics brought her water. She felt well again straight away. Prince Leopold of Bavaria gave her a piece of glucose.”

Despite the brief mishap, Sophie continued with the wedding and looked stunning in her lace dress, featuring a swooping neckline, sheer lace sleeves and voluminous A-line skirt.

According to People, her Reem Acra gown was tailored locally in Bavaria and included a veil designed by the Ukrainian brand WONA.

Prince Ludwig is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria. Though the monarchy dissolved in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, the Bavarian royal family continues its ceremonial traditions.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in August 2022, but it is unconfirmed when the pair first connected.

Ahead of the wedding Prince Luitpold, Prince Ladwig’s father, told Bild newspaper he looked forward to officially welcoming Sophie into the family.

“Ludwig made a good choice. My future daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman,” he told the German outlet. "I hope they start a family soon. It is very gratifying that Ludwig is now more in Bavaria again."