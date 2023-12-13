Pink responds to online trolls calling her ‘old’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pink is showing she doesn’t care about online trolls trying to shame her for her age.

The 44-year-old pop star responded to recent criticism she’s received for simply ageing. On 12 December, a harsh critic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their unsolicited thoughts about the “Raise Your Glass” singer. “Pink got old,” their message read.

Despite the obvious jab at the songwriter, Pink wasn’t offended. Instead, her response to the crude remark proved that she’s proud of this current era of her life.

“Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day,” Pink responded. “What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off strangers just by existing. F*** yeah times 44!”

One fan echoed Pink’s sentiment when they commented: “Getting older is a blessing and you are absolutely stunning!!!” Other supporters in the comments section defended the music icon and condemned the user’s age judgement.

“It’s almost like people age as time goes on?” one person wrote, while another added: “You know that’s how life works yes? People get older as time goes on. Just like you’ll get older if you’re fortunate enough. It’s not an insult. It’s a privilege to get older, not everyone has that chance. Do better.”

Another fan shared a photo of Pink performing from earlier this year, writing: “Well she didn’t look 44 in June this year. Trust me I was close enough!!”

“What are you on about? She looks amazing! Even better than when she was my teenage crush, back when,” someone else noted. “We all age, but she makes it look easy! She is the poster girl for staying in shape and living a positive life.”

“Omg way to go, Einstein. PINK HAS BIRTHDAYS, that’s basically your tweet,” another person added. “Thanks Capt Obvious for letting us in on that revelation. She does more in 90 mins than most folks do in a freaking lifetime.”

Unfortunately, Pink - whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore - has been forced to deal with similar commentary about her appearance in the past. In 2018, she received a message that pointed out her age once again. At the time, the online troll wrote on social media: “Wow, Pink looks so old that [she] should be named Purple instead.”

However, the “So What” singer didn’t let the unnecessary opinion go without being addressed.

“You must be from LA,” she responded on X. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f***ing minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” she continued. “I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”