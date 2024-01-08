Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American singer Pink has paid tribute to her “amazing” husband Carey Hart in a touching Instagram post as the pair celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

The “So What” singer, real name Alecia Beth Moore, shared pictures of the couple on Instagram as she revealed that they “almost didn’t make it.”

In the post, Pink , 44, wrote: “Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest.

“When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f***ing hard.

“But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.

“The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us.”

Hart, who is a former professional motorcyclist, 48, also posted on Instagram celebrating and reflecting on all the adventures they’ve had together as a couple.

"In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things," he wrote on Instagram.

"There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other [sic] lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink."

Hart’s anniversary post featured several photos of the pair, including a shot of them sitting next to each other on a swimming platform at a lake.

Pink and Hart are parents to Willow, aged 12 and Jameson, aged seven. The couple first met at the 2001 Summer X Games in Las Vegas and it is reported that they had some rocky moments early on in their relationship. The pair briefly broke up in 2003 but reunited a year later.

After Hart proposed at one of his races in June 2005, they tied the knot in January 2006 in a beachside ceremony at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica.

In August 2008, just two years later, the couple announced they had separated. At the time, a representative for Pink told the Associated Press: “This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger.”

In 2009 the pair called off their divorce and since then they have been going strong.

Carey Hart, Willow, Jameson, and Pink (Getty Images)

Pink has also opened up about taking couples therapy. During a June 2020 Instagram Live with life coach Vanessa Inn, Pink cited couples therapy as “the only reason we’re still together” just months after the couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

“I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages,” Pink said.