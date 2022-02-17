A DoorDash driver is being celebrated online for rushing to deliver an order for Plan B.

A TikTok posted by user @nyjo.brennen went viral earlier this month after sharing the heroic lengths a DoorDash driver went to to deliver Plan B, an emergency contraception pill.

The video shows a screenshot from a tweet that was posted by a user named Chandler, who goes by @thicc_and_dying. The image shows a $53.61 order receipt made for just one item, Plan B One-Step. The twitter user captioned the picture, “I literally sped to deliver this order”.

While the tweet is from a private account, the TikTok that thanked the DoorDash driver for their speedy service received over 1.5 million views on the platform. In the video, @nyjo.brennen sings to Mariah Carey’s “Hero,” with the lyrics, “And then a hero comes along.”

Users in the comment section praised Chandler for their speedy delivery, and shared personal experiences of ordering emergency contraception through a courier service.

“A real one,” said one user. “Not all heroes wear capes lol.”

“I ordered a pregnancy test once and the guy brought me two Diet Cokes as well,” commented another. “Real hero out there.”

“I ordered pregnancy tests once and the Instacart driver sent a good luck message,” a TikToker said.

“$50!!!!! I’m glad I’m gay,” commented one person.

Emergency contraception, like Plan B, is a levonorgestrel morning-after pill that lowers the chance of getting pregnant within three days after unprotected sex. According to Planned Parenthood, emergency contraception does not affect long-term fertility, and its cost ranges from $40 to $50 at varying drugstores.

Access to abortion and emergency contracaption in the United States has long faced attacks from conservative lawmakers. In September 2021, a new law went into effect in Texas that bans abortion procedures once cardiac activity is detected. That is usually around six weeks of pregnancy, which is before some women even know that they are pregnant.