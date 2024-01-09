Plane passenger applauded for response to someone kicking their seat

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People can’t always control who sits near them while travelling, which means not always having the most polite seat neighbours.

One plane passenger recently took to Reddit, using the “Petty Revenge” subreddit, to write about what he did when he had a person sitting behind him on the plane repeatedly kicking the back of his seat.

The poster explained that the event took place a couple of years ago when they were flying to Canada for a trip, when suddenly part of the way through the flight they woke up from a nap because the person behind him was kicking his seat.

“Midway through the flight, I was awakened by the person behind kicking my seat. I thought it was a kid, so I ignored it,” the Reddit post read.

After the kicking did not stop, the Reddit poster turned around to see that it wasn’t a child kicking his seat, but an adult in his mid-twenties. “I asked him politely to stop and could hear him and his friends snickering, saying something in a language I did not understand. He stopped for a moment but restarted,” the plane passenger wrote.

For revenge, he decided to take his water bottle and empty half of it onto the backpack of the person sitting behind him, so when the plane landed the kicker noticed all of his stuff was soaked and he “freaked out,” which the Reddit poster found “satisfying”.

Since posting, many people took to the comments to praise the plane passenger’s act of revenge. “Beautiful pettiness. Dumba** is lucky you didn’t report him to the flight attendants. That kind of behaviour can get people banned from airlines,” one comment read.

“Yes!! Ordering a few sodas for the backpack would have been an excellent touch too!” another commenter pointed out.

Other commenters recounted their own experiences with people kicking their seats on a plane. “I had something similar once with a kid kicking my chair, window seat. They were also sticking their feet so far between the chairs that they kept touching my butt. It was two kids (sitting in window and middle seats) and a very absent mother (I’m guessing) sitting in aisle seat. I asked politely for them to stop. The mother half a**ed said ‘kids stop, they don’t like that’. Of course they didn’t stop,” the comment began.

“So I reached behind me in the seat and the next time they stuck their toes in there I grabbed just the big toes. The kid screamed and freaked out as if their toe was being cut off. So much screaming that the flight attendant came to see what was happening. At this point I feign concern ‘OMG kid is your toes okay?! Maybe you should keep them out from the seat….never know when they’ll get stuck.’ Kid in window seat stopped. Kid in middle seat tried it from their angle. I grabbed the whole foot. Similar screaming. The stewardess just mockingly scolded me out of sight of the family as we were deboarding.”

“Someone kept kicking my wife’s seat,” another scenario began. “They would stop and start back up after me and the flight attendant told them to stop. Remembered I had some extra zip-ties for the luggage tags and noticed they had a small carry-on under my seat. So I quickly zip-tied one of the handles to the chair leg. Hearing their confusion and anger when we landed was pure ASMR.”