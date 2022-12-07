Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Woman calls out plane passenger for sending a rude text about her weight

TikTok viewers praised the woman for standing up to the passenger

Amber Raiken
New York
Wednesday 07 December 2022 05:11
Comments

Related: This is the ‘evil’ way I get revenge on reclining plane passengers

A woman has shared how she called a fellow plane passenger out for writing a mean text about her weight.

In a video posted to her TikTok, Mika, @ohmikayousofine, shared footage of herself and the woman next to her sitting on the plane. As the woman could be seen looking down, Mika went to explain the incident where she noticed the passenger sending a mean message.

“To my in-flight seat buddy Cathy who decided to text her friends about ‘sitting next to a fat a**’ omg’ on my BHM-ORD flight: make sure you turn your brightness and font size down next time,” Mika wrote in the text over the video.

In a follow-up clip, Mika went on to detail the situation and noted that she spoke to Cathy about the text message.

“Cathy sent this text message and I immediately just went: ‘If you’re going to call someone fat sitting right next to you, you could at least turn your brightness down,’” she recalled. “And she looked at me and said: ‘You weren’t supposed to see that.’ And I was like: ‘Well you didn’t make it very un-obvious.’”

Mika also explained that after she’d asked the flight attendant for a seatbelt extender, there was some miscommunication between the two of them.

Recommended

“The flight attendant came around and said: ‘Did you think I was calling you fat?’” she continued. “I guess she thought I was talking to her. But I said: ‘No, the lady next to me did though. And she just went: ‘I am so sorry.’ And I said: ‘Some people just have the audacity.’”

The TikTok user went on to share that the flight attendant then offered her a different seat to sit in. Mika said she declined the seat change.

“I said: ‘No, ma’am. I’m fine. I’m going to sit right here, for the rest of this flight,’” Mika concluded. “Maybe Cathy won’t do that again.”

As of 6 December, the two videos have more than 3.5m views, with TikTok users in the comments praising Mika for how she handled the situation.

“This would have hurt my feelings immensely, one wrote. “The way you handled it is a lesson is pure class. You are my hero.”

“Good for you!!! Make her sit there in the discomfort of knowing she messed up!” another wrote.

​​A third person said: “Wow awesome!!! How lucky is Cathy to be able to grow and hopefully learn from this experience!! Your confidence is amazing and inspiring!!!”

Recommended

Other viewers went on to applaud Mika’s confidence during the incident, one of which wrote: “Lmao this made me smile, your attitude is the best!!! I’m so happy you didn’t move.”

The Independent has contacted Mika for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in