Would you be brave enough to do a downward dog or even a headstand while flying at 30,000 feet?

A TikTok sketch showing a comedian and actor performing a yoga routine on an aeroplane has split opinion on the video sharing platform, with social media users unable to agree on whether the comic character’s behaviour was just plain over the top or actually admirable.

The short clip sees comedian Daisy Doris May appear in character as comedy alter ego Karen Moonstone, a parodic wellness guru.

“Karen”, who is dressed in tie-dye trousers and puka shell necklaces, embarks on a yoga flow in the aisle of a plane, much to the bafflement of the cabin crew staff.

She adopts a warrior stance before moving into a cobra pose, then bravely embarks on a headstand.

Later in the video, an in-flight reminder for passengers to “please keep your seatbelt fastened while the seatbelt sign is on” can be heard in the background, as fellow travellers giggle at the spectacle.

“Just your average budget airline in-flight entertainment,” the performer captioned the clip.

Some social media users took the video seriously and proceeded to criticise “Karen”s behaviour, with one claiming: “There is a time and a place, and that’s not the time or place.”

Another described this behaviour as “situationally unaware”, while a different user suggested: “I love love and peace but can we draw a line.”

One TikTok commenter claimed that following “Karen”s lead would be inconvenient to the rest of the plane, writing: “Getting up to stretch is fine, idk why you would ever need to do an entire yoga routine blocking both staff and fellow passengers.”

Others quipped that she should ““Namastay in [her] seat” and suggested that she might struggle if the plane experienced any turbulence.

However, plenty of commenters were in favour of aeroplane yoga, with one writing: “Unpopular opinion but I love this woman. She needed to move, she knew there would be eyes, she added performance energy to offset that and now she’s happy.”

“Love key I’d love to feel comfortable enough to just do yoga while flying,” another added. “I hate sitting in those seats!”

“Just a free spirit moving their body after sitting for a long time,” another supporter chimed in. “If you don’t want to see it, don’t look.”

“What’s wrong is that she wasn’t charging for the obvious class she was giving,” one user quipped