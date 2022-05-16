Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond will reflect on the Queen’s 70 incredible years on the throne at a Platinum Jubilee panel event run by The Independent on Thursday.

The broadcaster and journalist will be joined by The Independent’s Associate Editor Sean O’Grady and Deputy Voices Editor Sunny Hundal to explore the highs and lows of Her Majesty’s seven decades on the throne.

Jennie reported on the royals for the BBC from 1989 until 2003 and reported on stories including Charles and Diana’s divorce and the deaths of the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Princess Diana.

She has authored and contributed to several books on the royal family, including Reporting Royalty: Behind the Scenes with the BBC's Royal Correspondent and Elizabeth: Fifty Glorious Years. For the Platinum Jubilee, she has written the foreword for The Platinum Queen: Over 75 Speeches Given by Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch.

The discussion, hosted by Deputy Lifestyle Editor Laura Hampson, will be shaped by the audience, who can submit questions before, or during, the virtual event.

Tickets to the event, held on Zoom, on Thursday 19 May at 6.30pm, are free, but you need to sign up to attend.

For more information and to sign up for a ticket visit our Eventbrite page.

A recording of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: A look back at 70 incredible years will be sent out afterwards to people who register for the event.