Platinum jubilee poll: Who’s your favourite member of the royal family?
Vote to shape The Independent’s reader-determined ranking of your most popular royals
There are just days to go until the Queen’s platinum jubilee and whether you’re spending the upcoming Bank Holiday being patriotic or will be avoiding all union jacks, we want to know; do you have a favourite royal and if so, who?
We’ve listed all the main - living and adult - members of the royal family as it is at the moment, from the Queen to all her grandchildren and spouses who are most regularly in the public eye, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Pick your favourite, or let us know that you don’t have one, by voting in our reader poll so we can give you the definitive ranking over the jubilee weekend.
Will the Queen will prove the most popular, or maybe the majority of readers will not have a favourite royal at all? There’s only one way to find out.
Let us know in the comments which option you voted for and why, then come back soon to find out the results.
