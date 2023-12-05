The Plaza Hotel introduces ‘Home Alone 2’ package for New York City stay

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Plaza Hotel is inviting you to live like you’ve gotten lost in New York.

Available through the new year, the iconic Manhattan hotel is offering an exclusive Home Alone 2: Lost in New York stay for anyone itching to experience a good cheese pizza, monstrous sundae, and limo ride around the city like little Kevin McCallister in the movie. Of course, for the ultimate cinematic experience, the spirited deal should be taken advantage of now during Christmas time in the Big Apple.

Titled Home Alone 2: Fun in New York, The Plaza is offering to chauffeur guests on a four-hour-long limousine ride around the city, specifically hitting all the iconic film spots such as Rockefeller Center, Central Park, the Empire State Building, and Radio City Music Hall. However, the joy ride won’t be a guided tour.

What’s more, a piping hot cheese pie will be readily available to snack on during the ride, and if you’ve still got room to eat when you get back, an “over-the-top ice cream sundae” will be delivered to your room with “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key”.

The Home Alone sundae isn’t just one or two scoops, the entire bowl will consist of 16 scoops from an assortment of flavours and include “whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&M’s, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce”.

As of now, there is no set minimum price for this special offer. Room size and availability will factor into the total cost. However, if you wish to book the Kevin McCallister stay, guests must specify they want to secure this package three days before their desired check-in date.

All bookings need to be made through The Plaza website. Third-party sites and reservations won’t apply.

“Offer valid for new bookings only, is not applicable to group bookings and cannot be combined with other offers,” the hotel’s website reads.

The Home Alone 2 special comes at a significant time for the lead cast member Macaulay Culkin, as he just received a star in his honour on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On 1 December, the 43-year-old father was joined by his two sons, long-time partner Brenda Song, and one of his esteemed colleagues, Catherine O’Hara, to accept the renowned recognition.

O’Hara, who played Culkin’s mother in the original film series, graciously congratulated Culkin on the achievement.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion,” she said in her heartfelt speech. “I’m so proud of you. I know you worked really hard. I know you did.”

“But you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do,” O’Hara continued. “It really was as if we had ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin to make a movie and he just went along with it for the fun of it. It’s the dearest thing.”

During Culkin’s remarks, the My Girl star expressed gratitude for his family, having just welcomed a second son in December 2022.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” Culkin confessed. “You’re the best person I’ve ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people.”

The special day marked the first time Culkin and Song’s children were introduced to the public.