The male hosts of a new podcast have sparked backlash after claiming that they would end their relationships if their significant others “let [themselves] go” after giving birth.

The podcast, titled: “The No Filter Podcast,” was launched by brothers Anthony Casasanta and Nick Casasanta alongside their friend Jason Girratano, earlier this month.

However, the trio, who have been sharing clips from their YouTube episodes on Instagram and TikTok, have already received negative reviews after they shared a clip in which they claimed that they would leave their future wives because of their postpartum bodies.

In a clip titled: “Is this too much?” one of the hosts states: “If my wife lets herself go after I have kids with her, I’m going to tell her, once: ‘If you don’t get your s**t together.’

“I still want to be sexually attracted to my wife, to my spouse,” they continued, prompting agreement from their co-hosts. “Girlfriend too. If you can’t do that, I’m out.”

On TikTok, where the clip has been viewed more than 1.9m times, the podcast hosts have disabled comments under the video. However, people on the app have since stitched the video to share their criticism, with one user Chance Terry, who goes by the username @chancejterry, describing the host’s statements as “manipulation”.

“I don’t know why the algorithm sent you my way but here we go… You’re saying s**t like: ‘If she lets herself go, if she gains too much weight, if she doesn’t pretty herself up enough for you…’ wake the f*** up man,” Terry said. “Nobody else is living their life specifically for your wants and needs. Like do the s**t that makes you happy, but don’t impose your unrealistic expectations and regulations on someone else’s life.

“That’s called manipulation. That’s called control. And forgive the living f*** out of me, but this just screams I don’t have an emotionally intimate bone in my body.”

Terry concluded the video encouraging the hosts to “grow the f*** up,” before captioning the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.2m times: “Or… hear me out, you could care about them as a person.”

In response to the video, many viewers applauded Terry for the reply, with one person writing: “We love men calling out the little boys,” while another said: “Yes a thousand times yes.”

In another response video created by a user named Daniel Seong, who goes by the username @seonglife, he began by acknowledging that the hosts are young and probably have not yet become parents themselves, before asking the hosts: “How dare you make them feel bad for having your child?”

“You have no idea what women go through just to get pregnant. Once they are pregnant, they are carrying the baby for nine months with morning sickness. And then they give birth. Postpartum is a real thing,” Seong continued. “And they don’t need you to shove that down their throat. Honour your spouse. Love your spouse. Unconditionally.”

The video also sparked praise and agreement from Seong’s viewers, with one viewer writing: “Thank you for validating moms around the world.”

The podcast episode prompted a response from a user named Caylee Cresta, who goes by the username @cayleecresta, as well, in which she said: “If you are a man that feels this way, I want to ask you a question: When’s the last time you got up with your baby in the middle of the night? When’s the last time you changed a diaper?”

Cresta then asked whether their nipples are chapped, if they are bleeding post-birth and if they pee when they sneeze, before continuing: “Nah, I didn’t think so. So who the hell are you to talk about letting yourself go after childbirth?”

“Your wife just pushed a whole human out of a tiny hole and you want her to worry about impressing you?” she added.

In response, one viewer wrote: “Honestly, the fact that the comments on their videos are off says a lot. I hope he stays alone forever because I feel bad for any woman who dates him.”

While the hosts have not responded to the controversy, they previously described the podcast as the “most blunt podcast in the world” before encouraging listeners to “enjoy the controversy”.

The Independent has contacted the hosts of “The No Filter Podcast” for comment.