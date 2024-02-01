Rise of the ‘Dadcast’ – How white middle-aged men stormed the podcast charts

Good lord, a colleague remarked the other day looking at the UK podcast charts. It’s a lot of... middle-aged white blokes chatting, isn’t it? And so it is. Take your pick from the top five.

At number one when I checked yesterday: Louis Theroux (53). Then there’s The Rest Is History, featuring Dominic Sandbrook (49) and Tom Holland (56). Then there’s The Rest Is Politics, with Alastair Campbell (66) and Rory Stewart (51).

Number four is a relative outlier – The Diary of a CEO’s Steven Bartlett is only 31 and the only non-white podcaster in the top five.