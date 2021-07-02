Woman reveals she and friend accidentally ‘drugged’ themselves by smelling ‘highly poisonous’ flower

A woman has recounted how she and a friend accidentally “drugged” themselves with a toxic flower in a viral TikTok.

Last week, musician Raffaela Weyman, who goes by the username @SongsByRalph on TikTok, uploaded a video in which she explained that she and her friend had spent the night smelling the bloom after coming across the “beautiful flower”.

However, according to the singer-songwriter, the pair began to feel weird shortly after, with Weyman revealing that that night she experienced her “first sleep paralysis dream”.

The friends reportedly discovered the issue the next morning, when they identified the flower as Angel’s Trumpet, an “extremely toxic” plant that can be “very poisonous to both humans and animals,” according to The Spruce.

In the clip, Weyman shared footage of herself posing and heavily inhaling the scent of the yellow flower, along with the caption: “Me and my BFF found this beautiful flower and spent the night deeply inhaling its smell.”

“When we arrived at our friend’s birthday, we both suddenly felt so f***ed up and had to leave,” Weyman continued. “When I got home and fell asleep I had the craziest dreams and experienced sleep paralysis for the first time in my life.

“Turns out the flower is super poisonous and we accidentally drugged ourselves like idiots.”

On Instagram, where Weyman also shared photos and videos taken from the night, she said that the next day she and her friend were informed the flower was “an ‘Angel’s Trumpet’. It’s highly poisonous and causes hallucinations and zombie-like trances SOOOO stick to inhaling my music, not a random flower you find on the street”.

On TikTok, where the musician’s video has since been viewed more than 378,000 times, people were horrified by the story, with one person asking: “WHY are these just hanging around in people’s gardens then?!”

Another said: “So we can’t even stop to smell the flowers anymore? Is ANYTHING safe?”

The video also prompted some viewers to share useful tips for identifying poisonous plants, with someone else writing: “An easy way to identify dangerous flowers is that if they point toward the ground they are usually dangerous,” while another person added: “If it has a bell-shaped flower like that, leave it alone.”

According to The Spruce, which notes that “every part of the plant is poisonous,” exposure to the Angel’s Trumpet can lead to hallucinations, muscle weakness, convulsions, paralysis, memory loss and death.

As for why Weyman and her friend decided to sniff the flower, she revealed in a follow-up video that she often poses and smells pretty flowers she comes across.

“Wait… do you guys NOT sniff delicious smelling flowers?” she wrote alongside the montage of photos showing her with a variety of flowers.