TikTok star Pookie received a lavish “push present” from her husband, Jett Puckett, just hours before welcoming her first child.

The married couple – who rose to internet fame for their outfit check videos, in which Jett would constantly refer to his wife as “Pookie” – announced they were expecting their first child together back in June.

On Monday (November 11), Pookie – whose real name is Campbell Hunt Puckett – and Jett arrived at the hospital to welcome their baby girl. But before Campbell gave birth, she was presented with a luxurious gift from Hermès.

In a video posted to Campbell’s TikTok, the 31-year-old expectant mother could be seen smiling from a hospital bed as Jett, 33, handed her the high fashion brand’s signature orange bag. “My beautiful angel pie Pookie is preparing to give birth to our daughter,” Jett said in the clip. “And now it’s officially time for her push present.”

A “push present” is a modern tradition usually offered to women after they go into labor. New mothers are typically gifted a push present from their boyfriends, husbands, or significant others as a gesture of their love and appreciation.

open image in gallery TikTok star Pookie opens Hermès ‘push present’ before going into labor ( TikTok/@campbellhuntpuckett )

Jett went all out for Campbell’s push present, splurging on an Hermès Kelly bag that’s not even available on the brand’s website. Upon receiving the orange shopping bag, Campbell said: “Oh my god.”

“The second most exciting thing of the day,” Jett exclaimed, as Campbell carefully unboxed her cream-colored handbag. “Yes, a Craie Kelly 25 Epsom leather gold hardware just for Pookie,” he said.

According to online reseller sites, such as Fashionphile, FWRD, and Sotheby’s, pre-loved Craie Kelly 25 Epsoms are sold for upwards of $22,000. On Madison Avenue Couture, one Kelly 25 in Craie epsom leather with gold hardware is priced as high as $34,500.

open image in gallery Pregnant influencer receives a $30,000 Hermès Kelly bag from her husband ( TikTok/@campbellhuntpuckett )

Campbell’s mouth fell open as she spun the bag around in her hands. “It’s so beautiful,” she said, before Jett could respond: “Almost as beautiful as Pookie.”

Jett confessed he had flown to Palm Beach, Florida, on a “special mission” to secure the bag. He believed the Hermès Kelly purse would be the perfect present to show his gratitude for Campbell, as well as his excitement for this next chapter of their lives together.

The video has since received more than 7.1m views on TikTok, as thousands of followers rushed to share their thoughts on the extravagant present. In the comments section, several mothers confessed they never received such an expensive “push present” like Campbell did.

One woman admitted: “The push present I received was an epidural beforehand.”

“My push present was watching my L&D nurse throw something at my fiance because he wouldn’t wake up from his nap to help me through my contractions,” a second woman added, while another said: “I’ve had two babies, and all I got was two babies. I feel robbed.”

A fourth commenter remarked: “My push present was a Petunia Pickle bag, Black Opium perfume, a Soma robe and at the time it was maxing out our budget. I love this, regardless of how ‘extravagant’ it may seem to some.”