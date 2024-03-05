Pop-Tarts asks Taylor Swift to release her recipe for homemade version

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pop-Tarts has discovered that Taylor Swift has a homemade Pop-Tart recipe, and they’re interested in getting it.

In a recent episode of NFL by NBC, the Kansas City Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, revealed that throughout the football season Swift would stop by and bring homemade baked goods for the team to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce and his team.

“Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn’t even know she was doing this, I don’t think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid said.

The hosts, Mike Florio and Chris Simms, then asked the football coach if he was ever able to get any of the pastries himself. He replied: “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one!”

Pop-Tarts has now taken to Instagram to publicly ask the Grammy winner for her recipe with a photo of a Pop-Tart in artwork that looks similar to the photos for the singer’s Eras Tour, along with a caption that reads: “Release the Recipe.”

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honour, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank. But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation,” the company captioned the post.

The offer quickly gained traction among Swifties, with the comments flooded with fans hoping to learn the recipe. The food bank Harvesters even left a message on the post, writing: “We can’t thank you enough! We all want to know her recipe too…”

Previously, another member of the Chiefs’ coaching staff spoke about Swift and Kelce’s relationship. Defensive coach, Dave Merritt, made the revelation about the early days of the pair’s romance during an episode of The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac podcast. In September, the now-couple first made headlines when Swift cheered the football tight end on in Arrowhead Stadium, sparking speculation that they were dating. In December, the “Anti-Hero” singer confirmed that she and Kelce were officially together.

In The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac episode, Merritt said that while Swift first publicly attended Kelce’s game in September, she’d actually been there before that.

“When she started to come around, it was privately,” he explained. “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing it, until the camera put a big spotlight on it.”

Merrit went on to add that when he met Swift, she “actually added to what it was [the team]” was trying to do. He also expressed that she was welcomed to the Chiefs family with open arms, despite all the criticism she was facing amid her relationship with Kelce.

“There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re with Travis,” he explained. “So therefore, you’re our little sister.”

Merrit went on to emphasise that Swift affected the team in a “positive way,” noting that “everyone was excited that Travis was happy”. He then expressed how the “All Too Well” singer shaped her boyfriend.

“So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis comes in there a different man. So, she helped us.”