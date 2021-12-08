<p>Pope Francis says pride and hatred are more serious sins </p>

Pope Francis says pride and hatred are more serious sins

(AP)

Pope says sex outside marriage is ‘not the most serious sin’

The leader of the Catholic Church said pride and hatred were the ‘most serious’ sins

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 08 December 2021 10:21
Comments

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, has said sex outside of marriage is not the “most serious” sin.

During a question and answer session with reporters on a flight back to Italy from Greece on Monday, the Pope said: “Sins of the flesh are not the most serious.”

Instead, he said that pride and hatred were “the most serious” of sins.

The Pope was also asked about the resignation of the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, who offered to step down earlier this month after a French magazine claimed he had engaged in an intimate relationship with a woman.

Traditionally, Archbishops and higher members of the Catholic Church follow clerical celibacy, which means they abstain from sex.

Recommended

The Archbishop denied the affair, and said: “I poorly handled the situation with a person who was in contact many times with me.”

The Pope, who accepted the Archbishop’s resignation, said “it was a failing on his part, a failing against the sixth commandment, but not a total one.”

The sixth commandment says “you shall not commit adultery”, which applies to people having sex outside of their marriages but the Pope suggested it could apply to priests who don’t stay celibate.

During the flight, the Pope said he removed the Archbishop due to “gossip”.

“We’re all sinners. When the gossip grows and grows and removes someone’s good name, he cannot govern,” he said.

“This is an injustice. That’s why I accepted the resignation of Aupetit: not on the altar of truth but on the altar of hypocrisy.”

Recommended

During his visit to Greece, the Pope encouraged young people not be to tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today.

He explained: “Today’s sirens want to charm you with seductive and insistent messages that focus on easy gains, the false needs of consumerism, the cult of physical wellness, of entertainment at all costs,” he said. “All these are like fireworks: they flare up for a moment, but then turn to smoke in the air.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in