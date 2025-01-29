Popeyes and Don Julio announce ‘tequila-infused’ chicken sandwich for Super Bowl 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popeyes and Don Julio have come together to celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl with some new menu items.

As this year’s big game is taking place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, the fast-food chicken restaurant will be coming out with limited-edition menu items meant to combine the Louisiana cooking style with “the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado.”

According to a press release, customers aged 21 or older will be able to purchase the Concha Chicken sandwich, featuring a chicken breast marinated in reposado tequila, fried in a crunchy buttermilk breading, and topped with a tequila lime slaw.

Other menu items include Louisiana Garlic 3-piece wings, which are also flavored with reposado tequila, and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus lemonade mocktail.

These items will only be available in select Popeyes locations within six different cities on January 31: New York City, Miami, New Orleans, and the hometowns of the two Super Bowl teams — Philadelphia and Kansas City.

After January 31, the menu items will solely be available at Popeyes’ flagship store in New Orleans until the end of Super Bowl Sunday on February 9.

Another limited menu item is the Louisiana Garlic 3-piece wings ( Popeyes and Don Julio )

For those unable to try the collaboration in person, the two companies have offered coupons. Popeyes is offering a buy-one-get-one chicken sandwich offer when ordering through UberEats and Don Julio will be offering $5 off to redeem on their website.

The coupons will be available from January 29 through February 9.

This year’s Super Bowl will witness a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, who previously faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl where the Chiefs emerged victorious.

Kickoff is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

It’s been announced that Grammy-winning singer and New Orleans native Jon Batiste will be performing the national anthem ahead of the game, while Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty will perform “America the Beautiful.”

This year’s halftime show will be headlined by Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, who will be joined by his longtime collaborator, R&B star SZA.

Lamar, 37, was announced as the halftime performer in September by Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation works with the NFL to select the halftime show performer.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Jay-Z said in a statement at the time. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

It’s not yet known if Lamar plans on bringing out any other guest performers.

Fox is broadcasting the game this year, but for those who no longer have cable, Tubi will also be live-streaming it for free.