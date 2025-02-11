Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The popular alternative soda brand Poppi has been labeled out of touch after its latest influencer marketing campaign included sending influencers full-size hot pink vending machines to their homes.

The company sent several influencers the enormous vending machines along with cases of the drink ahead of the brand’s Super Bowl commercial this year, which resulted in fans questioning why something so extravagant and expensive was only shared with wealthy influencers and not the general public.

“I hope they deliver these vending machines to hospitals, schools, shelters and libraries,” wrote one commenter underneath a video of influencer Emilie Kiser sharing a video of the machine being installed in her home.

“This is cool but I wish Poppi was sending this [to] its customers like teachers, nurses, etc,” wrote another.

open image in gallery The backlash against the poppi vending machines was quick ( Getty Images for SCAD )

Over the years, Poppi has largely relied on influencers to promote its products with their commercial during the Super Bowl featuring Alix Earle (who is also an investor for the brand), Jake Shane, and Robert Rausch.

The influencers chosen for the vending machines only had the machines for a limited time, but it kickstarted a conversation about the ethics of influencer marketing. People started posting on TikTok that it felt “out of touch” that those who already earn thousands of dollars from their social media following are sent free gifts from brands on a regular basis.

“People have been tolerating this kind of flashy PR from brands less and less,” one TikToker under the username @sailawaymedia said in a video. “Times are tough economically and lots of people can't even afford to drink Poppi at all. And they have to watch wealthy influencers flaunt this online?”

“They could have done this so much better...think less brand trips for influencers and more how you can show up for everyday average Joe,” she added.

On Monday Poppi’s co-founder Allison Ellsworth posted a TikTok on the brand’s page saying that she needed to address the “misinformation being spread” that came from “one of our competitors.”

“This vending machine campaign was put in place to bring awareness to the biggest soda moment of the year, the Super Bowl,” she said. “We planned to share Poppi across the U.S. with creatives hosting Super Bowl parties for their friends and families.”

The co-founder continued to explain that Poppi would be bringing the vending machines to marketing events, community pop-ups, and giveaways which Ellsworth claimed was always the company’s intention.

“These vending machines will be part of the brand for years to come and we want to work with you guys to get them to places you'd like to see them out in the world,” she said. “We hear you. So help us nominate your friends, your family, your favorite teacher’s lounge, your sorority, your fraternity, whatever it is, wherever you guys want Poppi to show up, and let's get Poppi to the masses because, at the end of the day, we're a brand trying to revolutionize soda for the next generation.”

Despite Ellsworth’s clarification, many people were quick to turn to the video’s comments section to continue to question the brand.

“Creators who were hosting parties?! They were all at the game!!! BFFR,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “But a number of the creators who got them were at the Super Bowl so they didn’t host a party…”

“As an inf manager, the biggest question I always ask myself is — how can this marketing initiative IMPACT not only the creator but the audience viewing the content? The creators are not your buyers,” a third commenter pointed out.