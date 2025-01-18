Poppy Delevingne announces she’s expecting first child with partner Archie Keswick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor and model Poppy Delevingne has announced that she is expecting her first child with her partner, the billionaire businessman Archie Keswick.

The 38-year-old Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Riviera actor, who is the sister of Cara and Chloe Delevingne, said becoming a mother is “all I’ve ever wanted” as she shared the news that she’s expecting a baby girl in an interview with Elle magazine.

Delevingne revealed she first discovered she was pregnant during London Fashion Week when her clothes began feeling tighter at a second fitting for a Burberry show.

“She really is all I’ve ever wanted,” Delevingne told the magazine.

She added: “The people that are closest to me know how much I have wanted this my whole life.

“I’ve watched a lot of my friends do it, I have nine godchildren, I am an auntie, and I think they’ve known that since I was a little girl, I dreamt of being a mumma.

“There were points during the last few years where I thought that maybe this wouldn’t happen for me. I’d made my peace with that. So I think when we told people the news they were very emotional and happy.”

Delevingne had been keeping “very tight-lipped” about the pregnancy, but felt there was no way of hiding her bump anymore since her due date is in May.

open image in gallery Poppy Delevingne pictured in November 2024 ( Getty Images for Elie Saab )

“I always imagined that if this moment had ever happened to me I would have told people,” she said.

“I think I was really nervous, as well. It just feels like such an extraordinary privilege to be able to do this, to be able to have a baby at this age and at this time, and when it happened, I couldn’t really believe it. It still feels really surreal.”

The model revealed she has been in a “constant state of worry” about having a baby in her late thirties, but she is feeling more excited and less anxious as the weeks go by.

“I’ve got to the point where I’m just so excited to meet her. If I shut my eyes, I feel like I know her, she added.

“She’s already making me laugh, I think she’s going to be a funny one.”

Delevingne said that her famous sisters, Cara, 32, and Chloe, 39, were “elated” by the news, and the spent Christmas getting excited together.

“We were all in New York, with each other and with the bump and there was a lot of talking to the bump, stroking the bump. They’re just elated,” she said.

Delevingne was previously married to businessman James Cook, who she met when she was 20 and split 15 years later.

She married the businessman at St Paul’s Church in Kensington in 2014 in an elaborate ceremony where she had 17 bridesmaids and Geri Halliwell and Trinny Woodall were among guests.

Delevingne and Cook separated after eight years of marriage, but the model has since said that the “stigma” surrounding divorce stopped her from ending the marriage sooner.

Speaking on the Origins With Cush Jumbo podcast, she said of the stigma: “I’m quite sad, actually, that we should feel that there’s such a thing about it, that, god she’s divorced, damaged goods, no one’s going to want you.

“Especially women in their late thirties who haven’t had a baby ... It’s not easy to make that kind of a decision. It’s not by any stretch.

“And I think within that, you have to have courage. You’ve got to love yourself, put yourself first, and you’ve got to be happy. We have one shot at life. Oh my god, I chose happiness. I chose me.”

With additional reporting from agencies.