People are currently sharing their horror after a viral video of a woman seemingly placing her positive pregnancy test inside a popsicle and giving it to her partner to eat resurfaced.

In a clip that was posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the name @livingmemerz, the unidentified woman could be seen giving the popsicle with the pregnancy test placed inside to her significant other. While he ate the frozen ice pop, the man noticed the pregnancy test, at which point he began to react with confusion.

The woman could be seen smiling over her partner’s realisation that she had given him the treat as a way to announce that she was pregnant. The clip then zoomed in on the positive pregnancy test left after the popsicle had been eaten.

The video, which was posted back in March but has begun recirculating, has more than 1.3m views, with many TikTok users disgusted on the man’s behalf over the popsicle prank.

“Divorce,” one person wrote, while another said: “Yea that’s a breakup right there.”

“I will Venmo this man some money to help him file for divorce,” a third person wrote.

Last month, a TikToker who goes by the username @dethkyu addressed the viral prank in their own video, where they said that they wished “they didn’t see it”.

In the text over the clip, which featured a smiling emoji turning its head, @dethkyu wrote: “Why did she put her positive pregnancy test into a popsicle and let her s/o eat it…”

In the comment of the video, TikTok viewers went on to criticise the popsicle prank for being “disgusting” and unsanitary.

“It has bacteria because it’s a pregnancy test,” one viewer pointed out, while another added: “I mean the test had the cover cap on it which covers the used part but still it is kinda nasty.”

A third person wrote: “I saw that and I was so disgusted.”

Other people shared their confusion over the “trend” and their hopes that the popsicle prank doesn’t become a common way of announcing pregnancies.

“I saw that video last week,” one TikToker said. “I was so confused.”

“NAH BECAUSE I’VE SEEN LIKE MORE THAN THREE VIDEOS. IF IT BECOMES A TREND WERE DEAD,” another added.

A third person said: “POV: you didn’t watch it but you are curious so you want to watch it but you also don’t want to watch it.”