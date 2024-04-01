Porsche pokes fun at Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty phone cases with April Fool’s ad

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In honour of April Fools’ Day, luxury car brand, Porsche, hopped on the trend poking fun at Hailey Bieber’s polarising Rhode Beauty phone cases with their own version in a recent Instagram reel.

Bearing a similar grey colour, the Porsche version has its logo emblazoned on the case as well as a similar compartment to hold things. However, instead of holding Bieber’s popular lip balm, the case carries a set of car keys.

In the video’s caption, the brand wrote: “Phone, wallet, keys? Not anymore! With the Porsche Key Phone Case, there’s one less thing to think about when you’re rushing out the door. Combining fashion and functionality, this is the must-have accessory of the season. Don’t you agree, @haileybieber?”

Internet users found the April Fools’ ad hilarious, with some even noting that the phone cases would actually be really convenient for those prone to losing their keys.

“[I know] this is April fools but honestly useful,” one person wrote. “I lose my key in my purse all the time because I refuse to have keychains slapping my knee while I’m driving.”

Someone called out the fact that this type of phone case could make it easier for both your keys and phone to get stolen.

“So in one shot they steal you the iPhone and the car,” someone wrote, while another added: “It’s a 2 in 1 if someone steals that phone.”

Others jokingly praised Hailey Bieber’s impact.

“Hailey Bieber the trendsetter that you are,” one user commented. “Someone else wrote, oh Hailey Bieber you’re such an icon.”

“Her impact transcends all genders, brands, and price ranges,” another added, noting that condiments brand, Heinz, also poked fun at the Rhode Beauty phone cases. “From ketchup to luxury cars, what Hailey does everyone follows.”

This isn’t the first time Porsche has pulled off an April Fools’ joke, and it certainly won’t be the last. In 2021, the luxury car brand uploaded a two-and-a-half minute YouTube video titled “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur & Porsche Classic Present: Patina Paint To Sample​.” The video hinged on the idea that owners of new cars would want to find out how to age their cars into rustbuckets as a reverse of the more commonplace restoration of vintage cars to give them a new lease on life.

At the time, the stunt fooled a few viewers, with the YouTube video containing a very serious description of the new paint option: “We’re delighted to unveil the latest in paint technology, to make our Patina Paint To Sample offering a reality.”