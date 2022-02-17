Pot Roast, TikTok’s most loved cat, has died following ongoing health issues, her owner has confirmed.

In a video shared to the platform, her owner announced that Pot Roast had died at 1.47am on Wednesday 16 February.

“When I saw Pot Roast this morning, I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go,” she captioned a clip of her cuddling Pot Roast.

“She went to sleep in my arms. In the end it was just her and me.”

Pot Roast’s health had been declining in recent weeks after she tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, an infection which attacks the cat’s immune system.

In an update posted at the start of February, Pot Roast’s owner said the virus had progressed to her bone marrow and that her body was no longer producing red or white blood cells.

Then, earlier this week, Pot Roast was admitted to the veterinary hospital for blood transfusions after she suffered a seizure due to low blood sugar.

Pot Roast is well-loved on TikTok, with her videos receiving more than 64 million likes in total and a following of almost one million.

News of her death has devastated social media users on both TikTok and Twitter.

“RIP Pot Roast (my fav TikTok cat) A fighter till the end, taught me a lot about dealing with a sick cat and the joy in misery [sic],” said one tweet, which has been liked almost 5,000 times.

“Rest in peace pot roast. Seeing her videos always brightened my day, I can’t imagine how her mom feels,” another person said.

“This cat impacted so many people in so many ways, which feels odd to say but it’s true. Hoping Pot Roast is relaxing in paradise with plenty of tuna,” a third wrote.

People have also offered words of comfort to Pot Roast’s owner.

“She had the most perfect life a cat can ask for. Thank you for giving her that, she deserved it, and you deserved her,” one TikTok user commented.

Another said: “Thank you for sharing Pot Roast with the world. She brought light when it felt like there was none. She was the luckiest cat to have you.”

“I’m so sorry. You loved Pot Roast so much and it came through in every video. Thank you for being there for her until the very end,” a third wrote.