Poundland launches online shopping in some England postcodes

Poundland has launched its online shopping service with no minimum basket spend in some postcodes in England.

Customers in selected postcodes in Birmingham, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Derby, Dudley and Stoke-on-Trent can now purchase more than 2,500 products on the website.

Products will be priced exactly the same as they are in physical stores, but a flat delivery charge of £4 will be included.

A huge variety of items will be available to shop online, covering gardening and DIY, health and beauty, household, pet supplies, stationery, and even a food and drink section that includes biscuits, cakes, breakfast, jams and spreads, soft drinks and canned foods.

All orders will be picked by Poundland staff from a former store in Cannock and delivered to customers’ door by Hermes.

Poundland previously launched a trial of the service earlier this year to the company’s 18,000 staff.

Austin Cooke, Poundland retail and transformation director, said: “We’re delighted with this initial phase of testing and we’re now excited to open up poundland.co.uk to lucky customers in the Midlands where we began life 30 years ago.

“As we learn from the pilot, we’ll open up the new service to more of the UK over the year.”

Nick Wharton, CEO of Poundland’s parent company Pepco, said in April that the business also plans to share an online marketplace with third parties.

He said: “In the balance of 2021 we will be trialling both in Pepco and Poundland a series of online models and these will test a variety of approaches to online.

“We’ll test home delivery as well as click & collect in-store. And we’ll also have our own e-commerce platform, our own transactional website, but also test the benefits of being on a shared marketplace, essentially to share the costs of that operating base.”