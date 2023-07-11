Powerball jackpot goes unclaimed at $725m after no winner in latest drawing

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $725m after no winners matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

On 10 July, players who purchased a Powerball ticket failed to pick the numbers two, 24, 34, 53, and 58 with a Powerball of 13. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $725m for the next drawing on Wednesday 12 July. According to Powerball, the multi-million-dollar prize currently ranks as the seventh largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

However, there were some hopefuls who took home smaller winnings. Two tickets, sold in California and Iowa, matched all five white balls. The California ticket won $1m on Monday, while the Iowa player increased their winnings to $2m by including the Power Play feature for an additional dollar. There were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

If a player matches all six numbers during Wednesday night’s drawing, they will have the option to take home the $725m paid out over 30 years, or be given a cash lump sum option of $366.2m before taxes.

To play Powerball, players must pick five numbers between one and 69 and then choose one Powerball number between one to 26. The first five numbers drawn appear on the white balls, while the Powerball number is shown using a red ball. If a player has a ticket that matches all of the five winning numbers plus the Powerball number, then they win the jackpot.

However, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Last November, the record-breaking $2bn Powerball jackpot went to California resident Edwin Castro, who bought his ticket at a gas station in Altadena outside of Los Angeles. He chose to accept the award as a lump sum, which meant he walked away with $997.6m before taxes. With his earnings, Castro reportedly purchased a $25m mansion in the wealthy California suburb of Hollywood Hills.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since April, when an unidentified Ohio resident claimed the $252.6m prize. There have been 35 consecutive drawings without a winner since then, according to Powerball.

Those who are unlucky in the next Powerball drawing still have the chance to make it big with the Mega Millions jackpot, which is currently estimated at $500m. The Mega Millions winner has the option to take home a cash option of $251m. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday 11 July at 11pm ET.