Powerball jackpot soars to $1.73bn as no winning ticket in Monday’s draw

The Powerball jackpot has climbed yet again to a massive prize of $1.73bn after no ticket holder matched all six numbers in Monday’s draw.

The winning numbers on Monday were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the red Powerball was 14. The power play multiplier was 3.

This giant prize now stands as the second-largest jackpot in US history, according to Powerball.

This spot was last taken by a huge prize of $1.586bn back in 2016, won by three ticket holders, but this rollover has now dominated second place by surpassing that figure by around 144 million.

The largest prize ever won currently stands at $2.04bn, won by a lucky person in California in November 2022.

While Monday night still did not see a jackpot prize winner, 3.7 million ticket holders across the US won something from their pick of numbers.

Four tickets from California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia matched five balls to win $1m prizes.

One ticket holder in Florida matched their five balls and also purchased the power play, turning their $1m prize into $2m.

The next draw will be on Wednesday and will be the 36 consecutive drawing in this jackpot since 19 July, when one lucky winner took home an enormous prize of $1.08bn.

There has now been 36 consecutive drawings for this jackpot (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot they can choose between an estimated lump sum payment of $756.6m or payments over 30 years of $1.73bn, which will increase by 5 per cent each year. Both prize options are before taxes.

The next draw will take place at 10.59pm ET on Wednesday night at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

According to Powerball, the chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, whereas the chances of winning some sort of prize, albeit small, is 1 in 24.9.

While this seems near impossible, you, of course, have to be in it to win it! Tickets cost $2 each and an extra $1 to add Power Play for a chance to increase the amount of money you win.

Powerball numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.