Sharna Burgess reveals she was on birth control when she got pregnant

Sharna Burgess has revealed that her pregnancy was a “surprise,” as she had been on birth control when she and Brian Austin Green conceived their first child together.

The Dancing with the Stars expert shared the detail about her pregnancy during a Q&A with her followers on Instagram on Monday.

In response to one question from a fan, who wrote: “Was the pregnancy a surprise??? You guys are so cute by the way,” Burgess, 36, confirmed that she and Green hadn’t been expecting the pregnancy.

“Ahhh yes. Yes it was. I was on birth control,” the ballroom dancer wrote. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it.”

Burgess, who previously revealed that her due date is in July, then told her followers that both she and Green, who she has been dating for more than a year, are both “big believers in everything happening for a reason”.

“There was definitely divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it,” she continued. “We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now.”

While it is uncommon, pregnancy on birth control is not impossible, as WebMD notes that oral contraceptives are anywhere from 91 per cent to 99.7 per cent effective at preventing pregnancy, while IUDs are more than 99.2 per cent effective. Birth control shots can be 99.8 per cent effective with perfect use.

Sharna Burgess reveals she was on birth control when she became pregnant (Instagram)

Green is also father to children Journey, five, Bodhi, seven, and Noan, nine, with Megan Fox, who he separated from in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. He is also father to son Kassius, 19, from a former relationship.

Green and Burgess, who started dating five months after the actor and Fox broke up, confirmed they are expecting a son on Instagram in February, where the dancer shared a black-and-white photo of multiple hands resting on her pregnant stomach.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” she wrote, adding: “Baby boy 4 July (ish) 2022.”

In the caption, Burgess also expressed her gratitude to Green and their family, writing: “@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came just a month after Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement after two years of dating.

While answering questions from fans, Burgess was also asked about her feelings regarding her boyfriend’s ex, with one person questioning how she deals with “following in Megan Fox’s footsteps”.

Sharna Burgess responds to question about Megan Fox on Instagram (Instagram)

In response to the question, Burgess revealed that normally she wouldn’t respond to the inquiry, but decided to because she thought it would be useful for women who “struggle with comparing themselves to a partner’s ex”.

“That’s because society has made out that we are a b*tchy and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has,” she wrote. “We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else. So my answer to you is simple… I don’t.”

Burgess then went on to acknowledge that Fox is her “own self” and an “amazing woman” and that she is also her “own self” and an “amazing woman”.

Burgess also described the notion of following in the footsteps of a partner’s ex “dangerous,” with the reality TV star claiming that living by the idea will only lead to the end of a relationship.

“You are a unique, one-of-a-kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path,” she continued. “Create the path YOU want. And remember that women are incredible, powerful creatures. We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger.”

The 36 year old concluded the response informing her followers that helping each other, respecting one another and lifting each other up is “what truly makes us unstoppable” and that “a community of women around you is a gift”.

“I hope that is something you get to realise with time,” she added.