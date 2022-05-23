A pregnant woman who works at Hooters has recounted some of the inappropriate comments customers have made about her pregnancy.

The Hooters employee, who goes by the username @noodledoot on TikTok, shared some of the comments she has gotten in a video posted to the platform last week, in which she offered a sarcastic “rating” for each of the remarks.

In the clip, in which she noted she would be “rating things people at Hooters have said to me while pregnant,” she began by revealing that she’d been asked if she and the father of her child were still together, which she gave a three out of 10 rating.

According to the TikToker, she was also told by a customer that “pregnant women are just so sexy” to them, a comment she noted “was not the worst but certainly not comfortable”. However, she gave it a negative one rating.

In the video, the woman then claimed that customers also attempt to jokingly ask her how she got pregnant, which she noted is “not funny” and gets a four out of 10 rating, as well as make comments that are sexual in nature about pregnant women, which she rated as being negative 3,000.

The woman also revealed that she’s been subjected to body-shaming comments during her pregnancy, as she claimed that a customer suggested she “ate too many cheeseburgers”. She gave the comment a rating of negative two out of 10 while noting that she is a vegetarian.

According to the Hooters employee, during another exchange, a customer told her that she is “not ‘that’ big eight months,” which she described as awkward.

The woman then shared one of the comments that she doesn’t mind receiving, with the video showing her rate the question: “boy or girl?” as a 10 out of 10, as she noted that it is “appropriate and nice”.

However, the TikToker ended the video on a negative note, as she concluded the clip by revealing that she’s also been asked by customers what she’s doing “after the pregnancy” in an attempt to ask her out.

After rating the comment a negative 10 out of 10, she added: “The worst actually.”

The video has since been viewed more than 13,000 times, with people in the comments horrified by the remarks.

“I can’t imagine being pregnant working there,” one person said, while another wrote: “‘What are you doing after the pregnancy?’ ... probably motherly duties, being a mother, mothering.”