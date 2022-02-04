Woman reveals the moment her mother ‘ruined’ her gender reveal party

A pregnant mum has been left furious after her mother played a “disrespectful” prank on her during her gender reveal party.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Ashlee Cashlee on the platform, posted a video with the title “Watch my mom ruin my gender reveal party”.

In the video, US-based Ashlee appears initially excited about finding out what gender her baby will be and dances while holding balloons that say “GIRL” and “BOY” in either hand.

She is then seen holding a large black balloon and is ready to pop it to reveal either pink-coloured confetti, which would mean she is expecting a girl, or blue confetti.

But just as she pricks the balloon, a burst of pink confetti showers down on her from the upper left corner of the frame. Ashlee sees the pink confetti first, and becomes ecstatic, jumping for joy.

However, everyone else saw blue confetti emerge from the balloon Ashlee has burst, although she did not realise it in her joy.

In text pasted over the video, she wrote: “Clearly you can see I wanted a girl so bad and in that moment I felt like I hit the lottery.”

But it wasn’t until moments later that her son steps forward to let her know that she is actually expecting a boy.

Ashlee’s face falls as she realises she was pranked and she looks sideways as her mother leans in while laughing.

“I was pissed,” Ashlee wrote. But at the end of the video, she posts a photograph of her kissing her son on the cheek with the caption “Boy Mom”.

The video has been viewed more than 513,000 times and garnered hundreds of comments, many of whom said they would have been upset too if they were pranked by their own family members like that.

In the comments, Ashlee clarifies why she was so upset about the prank and said: “I wasn’t mad it was a boy. I was mad they had me think it was a girl.”

One person wrote: “Moms can be so bitter sometimes. And honey just because she’s your mom doesn’t mean you can’t cut off the toxicity she brings.”

Ashlee replied: “I haven’t talked to her since this. But for plenty of other reasons lol so I agree with this message!”

Another said: “That’s honestly really disrespectful to your feelings. So sorry. But boy mama congrats.”

“I would’ve cried,” admitted a third, while another added that she would have “showed my mom right where the exit was” if the same thing happened to her.