Presidents’ Day: What stores are open and closed today?

People in the United States are celebrating Presidents’ Day on February 17.

Every year, on the third Monday in February, American citizens recognize each U.S. president in tandem with George Washington’s birthday. Originally, George Washington’s birthday was celebrated nationwide on the actual day, February 22. However, after Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, the day moved to the third Monday in the month.

In 1951, the idea for Presidents’ Day was proposed — a day to commemorate not just the contributions of Washington but that of every individual who had served in office. And while many now refer to the holiday as Presidents’ Day, the name was never universally changed. In fact, New York, Illinois, Virginia, Iowa, and Florida still refer to the Monday as Washington’s birthday or George Washington’s Day.

The day is considered a federal holiday, so the post office and banks are closed.

Here’s what major stores and restaurants will be open or closed on February 17, 2025:

Costco

open image in gallery Chipotle, Walmart, McDonald’s and Target are all open on Presidents’ Day ( AP )

All Costco stores in the U.S. will be open on Presidents’ Day, although the hours will vary by location.

Target

Target will be open for its regular hours on February 17.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, but many stores will be open on February 17

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more information.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open on Presidents’ Day during its regular hours.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market will be open on Presidents’ Day this year, but the exact hours of stores are based on location.

open image in gallery Whole Foods will be open for its regular hours this year ( Getty Images )

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s locations will be open for their regular hours. Specific opening and closing times may vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be operating on their regular hours. Customers should check their specific location.

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain appears to be open on Presidents’ Day, with hours depending on store locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating on February 17. Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open on the federal holiday. Specific hours vary for each store.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open on Presidents’ Day. However, exact closing times are based on the location of stores.

McDonald’s

The fast food chain will be open on Presidents’ Day with exact opening and closing times varying by the location of the restaurant.

open image in gallery McDonald’s locations will be open depending on location ( AP )

Burger King

Burger King should be open during regular hours on February 17 depending on where it is located.

Wendy’s

The restaurant chain known for its mascot with red pigtails will also be open with specific hours varying by location.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open with their opening and closing times varying by location.

Chipotle

The restaurant chain specializing in burritos and bowls will be operating on February 17.

Cracker Barrel

The fast-casual restaurant chain will be open on February 17 during regular hours.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes will be open on Presidents’ Day with specific hours varying by location.

open image in gallery IHOP is open on Presidents’ Day ( Getty Images )

Waffle House

Waffle House locations are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week even on holidays.

Apple Bee’s

The restaurant chain will be operating on February 17.

Hooters

Hooters will be open during its regular hours.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be operating with its normal hours on Presidents’ Day.