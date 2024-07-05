Support truly

The Australian YouTuber known as PrettyPastelPlease, has died unexpectedly aged 30, according to a post shared on her Instagram account.

The social media star, whose real name is Alex, built a successful following online with her travel clips, fashion hauls and product reviews.

A post shared on her Instagram account on Friday (5 July) said that her death was “sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her”.

“We come to you today with a devastating announcement,” the post began. “It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away.

“This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief. We would ask that you respect their wishes – they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private.

“A memorial will be posted on YouTube and here on Instagram in due course. Thank you for understanding in this difficult time.”

The YouTuber had more than 690,000 subscribers on the platform and saw huge success with her videos, which ranged from vlogs to 50-minute-long product reviews.

One video, in which the YouTuber flew to Japan and ate food exclusively from the store 7-Eleven for a week, had more than 4 million views. In another video, which received more than 2 million views, her pet parrot, Archie, speaks into a microphone for five minutes straight.

On YouTube, her profile is described as: “Fashion hauls, product reviews, thrift shopping, travel content and a talking parrot.”

The last video posted before her death, shared on 31 May, was a fashion haul video that received more than 45,000 views.

Alex had been subject to online hate, and had previously spoken about how she managed receiving unwelcome comments on social media – and urged people to be kinder.

“l’ll admit it now, I don’t handle criticism well,” she wrote in December 2022. “I’m not cut out to handle reading negative things about myself. I can see a thousand positive comments and forget them all the moment someone says they don’t like me.”

On social media, fans have been paying tribute to the YouTuber, and thanked her for giving them hours of content that uplifted them.

“I’m genuinely so distraught by this news. I watched Alex for so many years she began to feel like a friend 😢 prayers to her family and friends during this difficult time,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan wrote that they had followed Alex “for years” and were always amazed by her kindness and openness with her followers.

“Her openness and vulnerability around her struggles, her love of animals, and her generous heart is how I will remember her. She was really special and I hope the best for her friends and family as they mourn this enormous loss.”