Pride Month 2019 saw a diverse range of events take place across the globe to celebrate LGBT+ history and identity.

This year, the event marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, otherwise known as the Stonewall Uprising, which saw members of the LGBT+ community fight back against harassment from the police in Greenwich Village, New York, in June 1969.

The incident, which saw protesters take a more militant approach in which they demanded respect and equality, has long been lauded as one of the first major moments in the LGBT+ community’s campaign for wide-scale social change.

Culminating with London Pride weekend at the start of July, festivities have included everything from parties and parades to talks and exhibitions to promote equal rights and celebrate sexual diversity and gender variance.

A number of big brands also chose to take part in Pride month and, while we’re used to brands paying lip service to the cause with rainbow-hued products that help them cash in on the pink pound, there are some companies that got it right by donating proceeds to worthwhile causes.

So, while everyone chooses to celebrate the occasion differently, one simple way you can support the LGBT+ community is by bagging some Pride-themed gear.

This year has seen the release of a number of different products including everything from Pride gin to rainbow trainers, designer collaborations and even makeup.

As well as launching new products, brands are also tapping famous LGBT+ faces to front their campaigns, including H&M which chose model and activist Charlie Baker and musician Girli to star in its “Love For All” campaign for 2019.

Take a look through the gallery above to see our favourite Pride-themed items that actually give back to the LGBT+ community.