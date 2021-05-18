Apple unveils Pride edition watch band to celebrate trans and non-binary individuals and those living with HIV

Apple has added a new Pride edition watch band to its line to honour the diverse LGBTQ+ community and its history.

The design, which was unveiled on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia on Monday, incorporates a broader range of colours than the traditional Pride flag.

The brand says the addition of black and brown symbolises Black and Latinx communities, and those who have passed away from or are living with HIV or AIDS. Light blue, pink and white represent transgender and non-binary individuals.

The braided design sees all the colours from various Pride flags woven together to represent “the breadth of diversity among LBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations”, the company said.

Apple said proceeds from sales of the band will build on its ongoing financial support of LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations, such as GLSEN, a US-based non-profit which aims to increase LGBTQ+ inclusion and awareness in schools.

Domonique Morgan, a GLSEN board member, is featured in the campaign.

“I’m proud to continue to uphold the legacy of those who came before me every day. And today is no different! As a formerly incarcerated, system impacted, Black woman of Trans experience — this moment means more than you can imagine. Thank you @Apple ,” she said on Twitter.

The band, which is both sweat and water-resistant is priced at £99 and is available to buy online now.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said the band not only honours the history of the movement but recognises that there is still work ahead.

“Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality,” Cook said.

“On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honour this history during Pride season,” he added.

The company has also released a Pride edition Sport Loop in collaboration with Nike, which features the six colours of the original rainbow, and a Pride edition watch face.