Pride in London has unveiled its official theme for 2022 to celebrate the movement’s 50th anniversary.

In collaboration with WPP, an organisation that campaigns for LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace, #AllOurPride is a commemoration of key historic events which have improved diversity across the UK over the last five decades.

The key triumphs being celebrated by the campaign include a recent blood donation policy which allows gay and bisexual men to donate blood without a waiting period, and the 2013 Marriage Bill, which legalised same sex marriage.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness of the ongoing issues the community is facing, such as the struggle to ensure a ban on conversion therapy for all members of the LGBT+ community.

“The iconic LGBT+ individuals in our campaign represent the unique span of our communities living, protesting and thriving in our incredible capital city,” said Asad Shaykh, director of communications for Pride in London.

“We are honoured to weave these lived moments from the past 50 years that bring the movement into the present, blending queer joy and protest into a historic campaign, powered entirely with LGBT+ creativity for this year’s momentous Pride.”

The Pride Parade will return to the capital on Saturday 2 July, after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Pride in London said it has received nearly 40,000 applications from members of the public to take part and more than 400 from community groups.

The parade will trace the route of the historic 1972 march, passing important sites from the UK’s LGBT+ movement.

It will kick off at Hyde Park Corner, where the first post-march picnic took place in 1972, and where mining communities showed solidarity with the LGBT+ community in 1985.

Alongside the parade several other events are taking place. A fundraiser concert, with performances from Calum Scott and Hayley Kiyoko is being held on 4 June.

Additionally, the Science Museum is hosting Pride Lates, an exhibition exploring Pride’s 50-year history in the UK.