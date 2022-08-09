The Bennet family home from BBC’s Pride and Prejudice is on sale for £6m

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cotswolds manor that starred in the BBC’S 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has been put up for sale for more than £6m.

The Grade II-listed Luckington Court at Luckington, located near Chippenham in Wiltshire, has been put on the market for the second time, after it was put up for sale four years ago.

In 2018, it was put up for sale through estate agents Strutt & Parker for the first time in 70 years at a higher guide price of £9m.

It has now been listed through Wooly & Wallis, but it is unclear if the same owner is selling the house.

According to the listing on Rightmove, the property still has its “original Tudor features” with “16th century remodeling”.

The sale doesn’t just include the house – within the 18.99 acres of “permanent grassland” that comes with the property reside a secondary accommodation, five further dwellings, a 17th century dovecote and traditional farm buildings.

The five cottages included in the sale include the Rose Garden Cottage, the Coach House, the Courtyard, the Studio and the Court Farm Cottage. Four of them are let on assured shorthold tenancies.

Meanwhile, the farm buildings have their own gated access and can “lend themselves to further redevelopment”, the listing says, although this is subject to planning.

(Rightmove)

Luckington Court itself is a two-storey stone manor with eight bedrooms, a reception hall, dining room, drawing room, music room, sitting room, and cellar.

It also features an open plan family kitchen or breakfast room, with a separate sculler and utility room.

(Rightmove)

Planted in the grounds is a “wild meadow orchard” with apple and cherry trees, as well as “ancient ornamental pears” and other small trees and flowering plants.

Luckington Court was used as Longbourn, the Bennet family’s home, in the 1995 Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

(Rightmove)

At the time, it was owned by Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Horn and his family, who purchased it in 1947.

Horn’s daughter took over Luckington Court in 2003 and has since “conducted a compassionate programme of improvement and modernisation across the whole estate”.