How to style up your scheme and get the look of luxe for less

Whether it’s a mini makeover or project on a larger scale, refreshing your home can cost a princely sum.

Especially if you have a taste for the high life, or flair for finding fashionable pieces beyond your budget…. and your heart sinks when you see the price tag.

But it doesn’t have to be that way if you take inspiration from our expert tips – and carefully curate your space by investing in everyday luxury at more comfortable prices…

Furnish cohesively

“The idea of luxury will have a different meaning to most people,” highlights Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

“However, in its broadest sense it’s something that adds a sense of comfort, quality and detail to a room.”

“The most obvious way to elevate the look and feel of any living room is taking time and care when choosing ‘big ticket’ items like furniture,” underlines Lancaster.

“Small touches, such as scatter cushions, rugs and vintage pieces are also inexpensive ways to add some personality.”

She continues. “Traditionally, tactile furnishing fabrics such as velvets and boucle in rich and sumptuous colours have offered a real touch of luxury.”

“In recent years we’ve also seen sofas with well-designed curves, fluting and shapely turned legs further elevating the look of a space.”

Experimenting with the layout of your furniture will also provide a wealth of opportunity when it comes to transforming a room, suggests Lancaster.

If you have the space, she says something as simple as freeing your sofa from the walls creates an uplifted layout – perfect for socialising and letting light flow throughout.

Moreover, she says designers often talk about the importance of cohesion in a room. “So make sure your chosen pieces are reflected in the wider scheme.”

For example, if you have a curvy sofa with fluting or piping, Lancaster says a few carefully chosen accessories with a similar silhouette or design detail will help to tie the look together.

“And create a cohesive scheme which looks greater than the sum of its parts.”

Choose timeless accessories

“Good design doesn’t have to break the bank, and being detail-oriented is a great way to make a big impact through small changes,” states Mara Rypacek Miller, managing director and founder, Industville.

“The key is to invest in a few hero pieces that inject a refined elegance, whether that’s through uplifting finishes like metal knurling, the texture of an organic rug, or simply through a more minimalist or classic style.”

A timeless lamp style made from marble is the perfect example of a luxe-for-less aesthetic that will never go out of style, suggests Miller.

“Opting for a hand-crafted design has the added feel-good factor of supporting artisans and sustainable practices,” she continues. “Something that’s becoming increasingly important when choosing décor pieces.”

Furthermore, Miller says statement pieces such as mirrors, wall art, lighting or quality rugs not only serve as focal points, “but will aid the feeling of a truly considered and thought through scheme that evokes luxury.”

One of the easiest ways to make a space feel brighter and more inviting is by laying down a rug, notes Miller.

“A well-chosen rug can instantly elevate the feel of any room – opt for handcrafted designs and unique textures.

“This subtle attention to detail will add depth and a sense of luxury, making your home feel more elegant.”

On a smaller scale, she says inexpensive changes include replacing ordinary bulbs with decorative alternatives, to add unique character to any room.

“You can also add subtle touches of luxury by mixing textures, such as velvet cushions, silk throws, and linen lampshades for the table lamps.”

Streamline your space

“Streamlined spaces where clutter is easily hidden can be a quick win when it comes to elevating most rooms in the house,” says Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager, Sharps.

“Integrated storage and shelving in a smooth and concise colour palette that offsets the room is a great way to establish a serene and luxurious interior.”

She says fitted pieces also help avoid the common problem of having too much furniture in one room. “A mistake high on the list of things that can quickly cheapen the look of any living space.”

If fitted furniture isn’t an option, consider smart storage baskets, suggests Hutcheson.

“And for items you do want on display, curate a collection and use negative space on your shelves to let pieces take centre stage – and give a more considered and styled appearance.”

Consider shape and texture

“When it comes to stylish and sophisticated interiors, sensorial comfort is key,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design, H&M HOME.

“The tactility and softness of shapes and materials in a range of furnishings emphasises a cosy elegance to our homes.

“Consider muted colours and vases in irregular shapes and textures, with trimmed cushions, fluffy blankets and statement objects in marble.”