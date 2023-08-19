Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Albert II of Monaco’s son Alexandre Grimaldi has revealed to the French magazine Point de Vue how he really feels about his royal parentage and family.

As the model’s 20th birthday rolls around the corner, the second eldest son of Monaco’s reigning monarch reflected on how “lucky” he is that he grew up with “benevolent” and attentive parents. Grimaldi is in many ways a normal young adult – he’s currently a student majoring in business and figuring out his footing in the world. But as the grandson of the late Prince Rainier III and Hollywood icon Grace Kelly, his life is far from average

His father Prince Albert, 65, ascended the throne in July 2005 after his father Prince Rainier III had died. According to the New York Times, that same year Grimaldi’s mother Nicole Coste, a Togolese flight attendant whom Prince Albert had dated for five years, told Paris Match that the royal had fathered her child. The explosive interview also contained photos of Prince Albert playing with Alexandre at various ages.

"I’m not a gold digger," she told Paris Match. "I wish simply that he would assume some of his responsibilities."

In the days leading up to his coronation, Prince Albert confirmed that Alexandre was, in fact, his son. Nearly two decades after the scandal, Alexandre has finally decided to set the record straight as the “recognized” son of the prince.

"My mother is tender by nature and let a lot of things be said because she was always advised to ‘let the story go,’ " Alexandre said. He explained that, unlike his mother, he has no problem confronting those who continue to call him Grimaldi-Coste or challenge his legitimacy. "Me, I will be more procedural because I was born in France, but I grew up in an Anglo-Saxon country. I’ll attack if necessary."

Grimaldi clarified that he was not an “illegitimate” child since neither of his parents were in another marriage nor did they “commit adultery” while conceiving him.

“I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet.” He added: “One bears the name of one’s father when one has been recognized since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to.”

The 19-year-old model called his mother his “rock” and said that she’s never been “jealous” or had a problem with him having his father’s surname. The Grimaldi surname was necessary in order for them to ensure their privacy. He explained that he had no control over it because, at the time, he had been only a two-year-old when he was “revealed in the press."

The eldest recognized child of Prince Albert’s is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who the prince shares with California native, Tamara Rotolo. The pair reportedly met while Rotolo was vacationing in the Cote d’Azur. According to the Los Angeles Times, Grimaldi was publicly recognized by Prince Albert in 2006.

In the interview, Alexandre spoke about his “big sister,” saying: “We have a good relationship despite the fact that we live in distant countries."

Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre have the right to the throne as recognized children. Their younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, are next in line for the throne. Prince Albert shares the twins with Princess Charlene.

When asked about the relationship he shares with the twins, Alexandre noted that it was one of “tenderness”.

The princess, who Prince Albert married two years after ascending the throne, reportedly encouraged the royal to foster deeper connections with his recognized children. According to a source from People, "Charlene was really the one that was trying to pull the whole family together."